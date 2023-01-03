Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.2% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

TSM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. 184,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,744,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

