Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,661 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FREL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.