Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 975 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,506,000 after buying an additional 343,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,739. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

