Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,925 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 402,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 690,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 16.9% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.97. 53,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day moving average of $135.89. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

