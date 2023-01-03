Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.10. 98,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076,887. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

