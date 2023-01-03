Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 841,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.
Baozun Stock Performance
NASDAQ BZUN traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. 1,164,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,070. The stock has a market cap of $392.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. Baozun has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $14.75.
Institutional Trading of Baozun
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.