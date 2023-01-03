Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 841,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

Baozun Stock Performance

NASDAQ BZUN traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. 1,164,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,070. The stock has a market cap of $392.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. Baozun has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

