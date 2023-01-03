Bank of America Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.60.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Futu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.02.

Futu Stock Performance

Futu stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Futu by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Futu by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Futu by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Futu by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Futu by 25.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

