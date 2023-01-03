Bank of America Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.60.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Futu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.02.
Futu Stock Performance
Futu stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.
Institutional Trading of Futu
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
