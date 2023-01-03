Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $33.63. 489,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,226,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

