Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on February 8th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBDO opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.