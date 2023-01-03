Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in December

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

Shares of BLHEF stock opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.98.

Bâloise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Featured Stories

