Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in December

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
Shares of BLHEF stock opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.98.
Bâloise Company Profile
