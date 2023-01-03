Badger DAO (BADGER) One Day Volume Hits $17.17 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00013995 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 9% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $39.53 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

