B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Stock Down 39.9 %

Shares of BRIVW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 32,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

