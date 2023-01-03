AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXAHY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AXA from €26.00 ($27.66) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on AXA from €31.50 ($33.51) to €32.50 ($34.57) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AXA from €30.00 ($31.91) to €32.00 ($34.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($30.85) to €30.50 ($32.45) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. AXA has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.