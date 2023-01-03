Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWB stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,316. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

