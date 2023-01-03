AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AvePoint Price Performance
AVPTW traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,279. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.23.
