Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.45. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.