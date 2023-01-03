ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 159,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at ATN International

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

Institutional Trading of ATN International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $742.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.38 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -41.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATNI. StockNews.com began coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.