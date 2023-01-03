AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 million, a P/E ratio of 160.27 and a beta of 0.60.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

