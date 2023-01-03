AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 million, a P/E ratio of 160.27 and a beta of 0.60.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
