AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to £135

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £125 ($150.60) to £135 ($162.65) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £118 ($142.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £130 ($156.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,509.78.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 233,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,153. The firm has a market cap of $214.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,966,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.