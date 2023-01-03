Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Update

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,156. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after acquiring an additional 419,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 349,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

