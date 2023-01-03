Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of ARWR traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,453. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

