Ark Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001439 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $41.00 million and $1.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004503 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004289 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,162,166 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

