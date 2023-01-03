Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.08 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $41.08 million and $1.79 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004430 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004323 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004925 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,152,646 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

