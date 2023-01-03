Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Up 2.4%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.30). 21,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 140,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.27).

Arix Bioscience Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £138.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 119.40 and a quick ratio of 117.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.76.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arix Bioscience

In other Arix Bioscience news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £500 ($602.41). In other Arix Bioscience news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £500 ($602.41). Also, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £103,000 ($124,096.39).

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.