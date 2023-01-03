Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Update

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 20,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC remained flat at $18.47 during trading on Tuesday. 44,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,290. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 62,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.