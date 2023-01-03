Ardor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $68.04 million and $2.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00066562 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059121 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024031 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007835 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003342 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000125 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
