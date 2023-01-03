Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0672 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $67.13 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00068073 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060977 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007866 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023176 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003805 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
