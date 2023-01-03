Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 12,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Ardelyx Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 664.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 214,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 230,527 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Articles

