Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,648,000. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 505,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 57.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 406,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,255,000 after purchasing an additional 148,616 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 195.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Resources Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

ARCH stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.79. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The firm had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 51.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $10.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

