Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Up 6.2%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 3,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 968,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,069 shares of company stock valued at $393,229.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter worth about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

