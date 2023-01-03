Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 848,584 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 695,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AQST. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

