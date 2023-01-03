Apollo Currency Trading Up 9.4% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and $666,752.31 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00066554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003324 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

