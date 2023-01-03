Apollo Currency (APL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $583,629.76

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $583,629.76 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00068047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00060675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023523 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003748 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

