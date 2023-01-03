APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in APi Group by 278.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

APG opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.