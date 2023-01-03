APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in APi Group by 278.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.
APG opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
