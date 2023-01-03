Anne Delsanto Sells 900 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after buying an additional 1,072,075 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after buying an additional 935,217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 872,180 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,304,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

