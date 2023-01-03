Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.28 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $152.20 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01595569 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $12,300,993.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

