Analysts Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Target Price at GBX 764.50

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 764.50 ($9.21).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.48) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.67) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.06) to GBX 840 ($10.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.52) to GBX 711 ($8.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Beazley Stock Performance

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 679.50 ($8.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 647.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 587.76. The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2,831.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 686 ($8.27).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

