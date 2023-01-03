Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/2/2023 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €62.10 ($66.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/2/2023 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €50.00 ($53.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/26/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €62.10 ($66.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/26/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €50.00 ($53.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/20/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €50.00 ($53.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/20/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €62.10 ($66.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/2/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €58.00 ($61.70) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/28/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €59.00 ($62.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/23/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €50.00 ($53.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/22/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €64.00 ($68.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($59.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €62.00 ($65.96) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($56.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/9/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €63.10 ($67.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($57.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SHL stock traded down €0.68 ($0.72) on Tuesday, hitting €46.05 ($48.99). The company had a trading volume of 208,956 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 12-month high of €67.44 ($71.74). The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.86.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

