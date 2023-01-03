AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE AXR opened at $11.55 on Friday. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

