AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Price Performance
NYSE AXR opened at $11.55 on Friday. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMREP (AXR)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.