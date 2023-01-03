Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,302. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amkor Technology Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 656,355 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.