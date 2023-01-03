Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $285.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,006. Amgen has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

