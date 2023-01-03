AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 206,261 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 206,261 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 335,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,405,120. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

