AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Linde were worth $77,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Linde by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after buying an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after buying an additional 703,724 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.94. 21,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.54 and a 200 day moving average of $300.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.