American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.83.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

