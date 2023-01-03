American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 886.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,140 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of AXL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,659. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $895.81 million, a P/E ratio of 782.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.