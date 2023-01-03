Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,286 shares during the quarter. Amedisys accounts for about 2.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 5.02% of Amedisys worth $157,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Amedisys by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.5 %

AMED traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. 895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,055. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $79.48 and a one year high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

