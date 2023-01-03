Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Down 10.1% in December

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,820,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 28,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994,065 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 67,424 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 589,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 267,362 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 409,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $17,755,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,576,780. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

