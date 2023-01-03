Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMADY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($73.40) to €66.50 ($70.74) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.18. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

