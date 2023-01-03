Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. 2,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 954,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
