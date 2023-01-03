Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. 2,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 954,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Altus Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth $11,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Altus Power by 1,188.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altus Power by 42.2% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 657,665 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

