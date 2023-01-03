ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ALOR opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

